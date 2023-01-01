Hot chocolate in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street
Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street
2601 Carson Street, Lakewood
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.80
More about Javatinis Lakewood
Javatinis Lakewood
4214 Woodruff Ave, Lakewood
|- Mex Hot Chocolate
|$0.00
Mexican Chocolate and spices in micro foam steamed milk topped with real whipped cream.
|- Hot Chocolate
|$0.00
An old fashion treat of rich Ghiradelli Chocolate, and micro foam steamed milk topped with real whipped cream.