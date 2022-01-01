Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Glory Days Sports Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Glory Days Sports Grill - Lakewood

4132 WOODRUFF AVE None, Lakewood

Avg 3.8 (971 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Jack Burger$14.95
More about Glory Days Sports Grill - Lakewood
Heritage Family Pantry image

 

Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street

2601 Carson Street, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.97
Fresh ground Angus chuck patty topped with melting Swiss cheese and smothered with a ton of sautéed mushrooms. Served on a grilled bun with our own 1000 island dressing, crisp lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
More about Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street

