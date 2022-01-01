Omelettes in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve omelettes
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Glory Days Sports Grill - Lakewood
4132 WOODRUFF AVE None, Lakewood
|Avocado Jack's Bacon Omelette
|$13.50
Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street
2601 Carson Street, Lakewood
|California Omelette Special
|$10.69
Made with 4 eggs, an omelette stuffed with bacon, black olives and tomatoes and topped cheddar cheese comes with one side and toast.
|Spinach Mushroom Cream Cheese Omelette
|$13.90
Made with four eggs, filled with fresh spinach, mushrooms, cream cheese and topped with cheddar cheese.
|Spinach Omelette Special
|$13.11
Made with 4 eggs, an omelette stuffed with Spinach mushrooms and Cream cheese, topped with cheddar cheese comes with one side and toast.