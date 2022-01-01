Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve quesadillas

Glory Days Sports Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Glory Days Sports Grill

4132 WOODRUFF AVE None, Lakewood

Avg 3.8 (971 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$8.50
Heritage Family Pantry image

 

Heritage Family Pantry

2601 Carson Street, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Quesadilla$13.35
A large flour tortilla, stuffed with chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green chillies. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Bacon Quesadilla$13.35
A large flour tortilla, stuffed with bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green chillies. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Chinitos Tacos image

 

Chinitos Tacos

11130 Del Amo Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
QUESADILLA$11.85
HOUSE BLENDED CHEESE WITH CHOICE OF PROTEIN. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS.
NINJA QUESADILLA$7.50
FLOUR TORTILLA, MIXED CHEESE, CHOICE OF PROTEIN AND SIDE OF RICE AND BEANS.
