Quesadillas in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Glory Days Sports Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Glory Days Sports Grill
4132 WOODRUFF AVE None, Lakewood
|Quesadilla
|$8.50
More about Heritage Family Pantry
Heritage Family Pantry
2601 Carson Street, Lakewood
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.35
A large flour tortilla, stuffed with chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green chillies. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
|Bacon Quesadilla
|$13.35
A large flour tortilla, stuffed with bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green chillies. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.