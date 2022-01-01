Taco salad in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Glory Days Sports Grill - Lakewood
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Glory Days Sports Grill - Lakewood
4132 WOODRUFF AVE None, Lakewood
|Taco Salad
|$14.95
More about Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street
Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street
2601 Carson Street, Lakewood
|Taco Salad
|$15.99
Crisp greens with seasoned ground beef, pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese, bacon, black olives, fresh avocado, and hard boiled egg. And tossed with the spicy ranch dressing and served over warm corn tortilla strips. (no bread or muffin)