Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Lakewood

Go
Lakewood restaurants
Toast

Lakewood restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Glory Days Sports Grill - Lakewood

4132 WOODRUFF AVE None, Lakewood

Avg 3.8 (971 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$14.95
More about Glory Days Sports Grill - Lakewood
Heritage Family Pantry image

 

Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street

2601 Carson Street, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$15.99
Crisp greens with seasoned ground beef, pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese, bacon, black olives, fresh avocado, and hard boiled egg. And tossed with the spicy ranch dressing and served over warm corn tortilla strips. (no bread or muffin)
More about Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood

Turkey Clubs

Fried Zucchini

Patty Melts

Burritos

Tacos

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Lakewood to explore

Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (886 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (708 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1396 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston