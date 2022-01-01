Lakewood Fish and Seafood House
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
4801 N Hills Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4801 N Hills Blvd
North Little Rock AR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lakewood Fish & Seafood - NEW OWNERS
Come in and enjoy!
Hideaway Pizza
Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!
TOPDOG
Plump, Juicy, Tender, Delicious Hot Dog Company!
Soul Fish Cafe
Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied.
Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.