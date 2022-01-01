Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Lakewood

Go
Lakewood restaurants
Toast

Lakewood restaurants that serve bruschetta

Village Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS

Village Pizza Cafe

911 E COUNTY LINE RD, LAKEWOOD

Avg 4.6 (189 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta Slice$4.00
More about Village Pizza Cafe
Village Pizza South image

PIZZA

Village Pizza South

681 River Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta Pie$24.00
More about Village Pizza South

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood

Garlic Knots

Crispy Beef

Dumplings

Gnocchi

Cheese Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Falafel Pitas

Paninis

Map

More near Lakewood to explore

Toms River

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston