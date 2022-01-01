Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bruschetta in
Lakewood
/
Lakewood
/
Bruschetta
Lakewood restaurants that serve bruschetta
PIZZA • SALADS
Village Pizza Cafe
911 E COUNTY LINE RD, LAKEWOOD
Avg 4.6
(189 reviews)
Bruschetta Slice
$4.00
More about Village Pizza Cafe
PIZZA
Village Pizza South
681 River Ave, Lakewood
Avg 4.7
(67 reviews)
Bruschetta Pie
$24.00
More about Village Pizza South
Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood
Garlic Knots
Crispy Beef
Dumplings
Gnocchi
Cheese Fries
Chicken Sandwiches
Falafel Pitas
Paninis
More near Lakewood to explore
Toms River
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Neptune
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Manasquan
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Brick
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Sea Girt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Spring Lake
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1592 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(541 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(255 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston