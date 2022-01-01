Caesar salad in Lakewood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SUSHI

D-lux Bistro

1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad ADD Chicken / Steak$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes & Croutons
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
More about D-lux Bistro
Village Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS

Village Pizza Cafe

911 E COUNTY LINE RD, LAKEWOOD

Avg 4.6 (189 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons with caesar dressing
More about Village Pizza Cafe
Authentic Kosher Chinese image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Authentic Kosher Chinese

105 Clifton Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Marinated Chicken w/ Caesar Salad$18.99
More about Authentic Kosher Chinese
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Bun Burger Kitchen

1091 River Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (472 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Caesar Salad$14.00
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Garlic Herb Croutons, Caesar dressing
More about Bun Burger Kitchen
Village Pizza South image

PIZZA

Village Pizza South

681 River Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
More about Village Pizza South
Glatt Gourmet image

 

Glatt Gourmet

1094 River Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shnitzel Caesar Salad$16.99
More about Glatt Gourmet
Item pic

PIZZA

The Upper Crust

95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD

Avg 4.4 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$16.00
greens, cucumber, parmesan, garlic crouton, light Caesar
More about The Upper Crust
Cafotteria Modern Eatery image

PIZZA

Cafotteria Modern Eatery

12 America Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
GRATED PARM, GARLIC CROUTONS
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
GRATED PARM, GARLIC CROUTONS, PLEASE NOTE PARM CHEESE ON A COLD SALAD IS A 6 HOUR WAIT
LARGE CAESAR SALAD$60.00
More about Cafotteria Modern Eatery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Mike's Chicken Crunchers

700 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Schnitzel Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad (No Chicken)
SCHNITZEL CAESAR SALAD
More about Mike's Chicken Crunchers

