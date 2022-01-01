Caesar salad in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve caesar salad
SUSHI
D-lux Bistro
1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood
|Caesar Salad ADD Chicken / Steak
|$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes & Croutons
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
PIZZA • SALADS
Village Pizza Cafe
911 E COUNTY LINE RD, LAKEWOOD
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons with caesar dressing
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Authentic Kosher Chinese
105 Clifton Ave, Lakewood
|Marinated Chicken w/ Caesar Salad
|$18.99
HAMBURGERS
Bun Burger Kitchen
1091 River Avenue, Lakewood
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Garlic Herb Croutons, Caesar dressing
PIZZA
The Upper Crust
95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD
|Caesar Salad
|$16.00
greens, cucumber, parmesan, garlic crouton, light Caesar
PIZZA
Cafotteria Modern Eatery
12 America Avenue, Lakewood
|CAESAR SALAD
|$14.00
GRATED PARM, GARLIC CROUTONS
|LARGE CAESAR SALAD
|$60.00