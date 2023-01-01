Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken pitas in
Lakewood
/
Lakewood
/
Chicken Pitas
Lakewood restaurants that serve chicken pitas
grill time
223 2nd st, Lakewood
No reviews yet
GRILLED BABY CHICKEN PITA
$16.50
More about grill time
Pita Hut
681 RIVER AVENUE, LAKEWOOD
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken in Pita
$17.00
Crispy Chicken in Pita
$18.00
More about Pita Hut
Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood
Tuna Steaks
Margherita Pizza
Chicken Fried Steaks
Mozzarella Sticks
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Beef Fried Rice
Baked Ziti
Penne
More near Lakewood to explore
Toms River
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Neptune
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Brick
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Manasquan
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Spring Lake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Sea Girt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1889 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(566 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(398 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(463 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(582 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(629 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(305 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston