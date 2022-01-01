Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SUSHI

D-lux Bistro

1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad (Add Chicken or Steak)$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Beef Fry, Tomato, Avocado Mash, Ranch Dressing, Hard Boiled Egg
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
Caesar Salad ADD Chicken / Steak$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes & Croutons
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
Bistro Salad (Add Chicken or Steak)$14.00
Seasonal Greens, Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette, Apple Slices, Pickled Red Onions, Candied Nuts
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
Authentic Kosher Chinese image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Authentic Kosher Chinese

105 Clifton Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Marinated Chicken w/ Caesar Salad$18.99
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Bun Burger Kitchen

1091 River Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (472 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Chop Salad$24.00
Battered & Fried Chicken. Crushed Tortillas, Tomatoes, Corn, Onions, & Ranch Dressing
THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE image

 

THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE

315 Ceader Bridge Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad$21.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken On a Salad of
(Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Cucumber, Red Onion) served with Cesar Dressing
Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad$21.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken On a Salad of (Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Cucumber, Red Onion) served with Cesar Dressing
Consumer pic

 

Flysh Kosher

32 cross st, lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$20.00
Grilled Chicken Salad$20.00
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Red Cabbage,
Tomato, Pickles, Pickled Onions, Caesar Dressing Topped With Our Special Crunch.
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Mike's Chicken Crunchers

700 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
Takeout
PRUVIAN GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
REGULAR GRILLED CHICKEN CAESER SALAD$20.00
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Cherry Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Grilled Chicken with Homemade Caesar dressing
NOTE: Dressings will come on the side unless specified otherwise.
GRILLED CHICKEN & STEAK CEASER SALAD
