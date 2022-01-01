Chicken salad in Lakewood
D-lux Bistro
1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood
|Cobb Salad (Add Chicken or Steak)
|$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Beef Fry, Tomato, Avocado Mash, Ranch Dressing, Hard Boiled Egg
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
|Caesar Salad ADD Chicken / Steak
|$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes & Croutons
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
|Bistro Salad (Add Chicken or Steak)
|$14.00
Seasonal Greens, Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette, Apple Slices, Pickled Red Onions, Candied Nuts
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
Authentic Kosher Chinese
105 Clifton Ave, Lakewood
|Marinated Chicken w/ Caesar Salad
|$18.99
Bun Burger Kitchen
1091 River Avenue, Lakewood
|Chicken Chop Salad
|$24.00
Battered & Fried Chicken. Crushed Tortillas, Tomatoes, Corn, Onions, & Ranch Dressing
THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE
315 Ceader Bridge Ave, Lakewood
|Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad
|$21.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken On a Salad of
(Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Cucumber, Red Onion) served with Cesar Dressing
|Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad
|$21.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken On a Salad of (Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Cucumber, Red Onion) served with Cesar Dressing
Flysh Kosher
32 cross st, lakewood
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$20.00
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Red Cabbage,
Tomato, Pickles, Pickled Onions, Caesar Dressing Topped With Our Special Crunch.
Mike's Chicken Crunchers
700 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood
|PRUVIAN GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|REGULAR GRILLED CHICKEN CAESER SALAD
|$20.00
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Cherry Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Grilled Chicken with Homemade Caesar dressing
NOTE: Dressings will come on the side unless specified otherwise.
|GRILLED CHICKEN & STEAK CEASER SALAD