Chicken soup in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants that serve chicken soup

Eat A Pita image

 

Eat A Pita

116 Clifton AVE, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Soup$6.99
More about Eat A Pita
Glatt Gourmet image

 

Glatt Gourmet

1094 River Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Matzo Ball & Lukshen Soup$4.99
More about Glatt Gourmet
THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE image

 

THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE

315 Ceader Bridge Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bobby's Yummy Chicken Soup$6.99
The perfect reminder of bobby's house!!
More about THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE

