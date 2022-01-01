Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Lakewood
/
Lakewood
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Lakewood restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
SUSHI
D-lux Bistro
1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood
Avg 4.5
(27 reviews)
Chocolate chip cookies
$2.50
More about D-lux Bistro
PASTRY
The Cookie Corner
101 Stonewall Court, Unit 1, Lakewood
Avg 4.7
(215 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Praline Cookies
$2.75
More about The Cookie Corner
