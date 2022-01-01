Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve cobb salad

SUSHI

D-lux Bistro

1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad (Add Chicken or Steak)$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Beef Fry, Tomato, Avocado Mash, Ranch Dressing, Hard Boiled Egg
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
More about D-lux Bistro
PIZZA

Cafotteria Modern Eatery

12 America Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SOUTHERN COBB SALAD$17.00
DEVILED EGG, SMOKED MOZZARELLA, AVOCADO, DICED TOMATO, RED ONION, AVOCADO RANCH DRESING
More about Cafotteria Modern Eatery

