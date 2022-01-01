Cobb salad in Lakewood
D-lux Bistro
1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood
|Cobb Salad (Add Chicken or Steak)
|$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Beef Fry, Tomato, Avocado Mash, Ranch Dressing, Hard Boiled Egg
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
Cafotteria Modern Eatery
12 America Avenue, Lakewood
|SOUTHERN COBB SALAD
|$17.00
DEVILED EGG, SMOKED MOZZARELLA, AVOCADO, DICED TOMATO, RED ONION, AVOCADO RANCH DRESING
DICED EGG, SMOKED MOZZARELLA, AVOCADO, DICED TOMATO, RED ONION, AVOCADO RANCH DRESSING