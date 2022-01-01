Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cobbler in
Lakewood
/
Lakewood
/
Cobbler
Lakewood restaurants that serve cobbler
PIZZA
The Upper Crust - Lakewood
95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD
Avg 4.4
(64 reviews)
Warm Apple Cobbler
$11.00
WARM APPLE COBBLER
$13.00
More about The Upper Crust - Lakewood
Nastalgia
1200 River Ave. STE 8, Lakewood
No reviews yet
Apple Cobbler
$11.00
More about Nastalgia
Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood
Chicken Soup
Chicken Teriyaki
Short Ribs
Pappardelle
Paninis
Chicken Fried Rice
Avocado Salad
Corned Beef Sandwiches
More near Lakewood to explore
Toms River
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Neptune
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Brick
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Manasquan
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Spring Lake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Sea Girt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1825 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(555 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(448 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(582 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(609 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston