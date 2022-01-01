Dumplings in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve dumplings
SUSHI
D-lux Bistro
1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood
|Steamed "Jiaozi" Dumplings
|$12.00
8 Delicious Steamed "Jiaozi" Dumplings Served with Sesame Garlic Sauce
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Authentic Kosher Chinese
105 Clifton Ave, Lakewood
|Pan Seared Dumpling
|$9.99
|6 Assorted , 2 Dumpling 2 Wonton Fr, 2 Wonton St
|$9.99
|Dumpling Steamed
|$9.99
Glatt Gourmet
1094 River Ave, Lakewood
|Steamed Beef Dumplings (6)
|$5.99
|Fried Beef Dumplings (6)
|$5.99
PIZZA
Cafotteria Modern Eatery
12 America Avenue, Lakewood
|CRISPY MUSHROOM DUMPLING
|$15.00
WILD MUSHROOM MIX, POTATO, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, FETA, MARINARA
