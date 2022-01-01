Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Falafel wraps in
Lakewood
/
Lakewood
/
Falafel Wraps
Lakewood restaurants that serve falafel wraps
PIZZA • SALADS
Village Pizza Cafe
911 E COUNTY LINE RD, LAKEWOOD
Avg 4.6
(189 reviews)
Falafel Wrap
$8.00
Falafel Wrap
$8.00
More about Village Pizza Cafe
PIZZA
Village Pizza South
681 River Ave, Lakewood
Avg 4.7
(67 reviews)
Falafel Wrap
$8.00
Falafel Wrap
$8.00
More about Village Pizza South
