Fried chicken salad in
Lakewood
/
Lakewood
/
Fried Chicken Salad
Lakewood restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
Pita Hut
681 RIVER AVENUE, LAKEWOOD
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Salad
$22.00
More about Pita Hut
Nostalgia
1200 River Ave. STE 8, Lakewood
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Salad
$22.00
Romain Lattes, Cherry Tomato's , Red Onion, Garlic Herb Crotons, Caesar Dressing
More about Nostalgia
