Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Lakewood

Go
Lakewood restaurants
Toast

Lakewood restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Main pic

 

Pita Hut

681 RIVER AVENUE, LAKEWOOD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$22.00
More about Pita Hut
Banner pic

 

Nostalgia

1200 River Ave. STE 8, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad$22.00
Romain Lattes, Cherry Tomato's , Red Onion, Garlic Herb Crotons, Caesar Dressing
More about Nostalgia

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood

Wontons

Tuna Steaks

Avocado Rolls

Chipotle Chicken

Bruschetta

Crispy Chicken

Prime Ribs

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

Map

More near Lakewood to explore

Toms River

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2136 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (635 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (661 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (726 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston