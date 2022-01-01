Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ice cream in Lakewood

Go
Lakewood restaurants
Toast

Lakewood restaurants that serve fried ice cream

Item pic

SUSHI

D-lux Bistro

1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Ice Cream$8.00
Deep Fried Ice Cream Served with Chocolate & Caramel Sauce
More about D-lux Bistro
Item pic

PIZZA

The Upper Crust

95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD

Avg 4.4 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Ice Cream$12.00
More about The Upper Crust

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood

Crispy Beef

Hot Chocolate

Mac And Cheese

Tuna Wraps

Edamame

Garlic Chicken

Corn Dogs

Vegetable Soup

Map

More near Lakewood to explore

Toms River

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1624 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (407 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (522 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (551 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston