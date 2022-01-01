Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried ice cream in
Lakewood
/
Lakewood
/
Fried Ice Cream
Lakewood restaurants that serve fried ice cream
SUSHI
D-lux Bistro
1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood
Avg 4.5
(27 reviews)
Fried Ice Cream
$8.00
Deep Fried Ice Cream Served with Chocolate & Caramel Sauce
More about D-lux Bistro
PIZZA
The Upper Crust
95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD
Avg 4.4
(64 reviews)
Fried Ice Cream
$12.00
More about The Upper Crust
