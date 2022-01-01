Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Lakewood

Go
Lakewood restaurants
Toast

Lakewood restaurants that serve hot chocolate

The Cookie Corner image

PASTRY

The Cookie Corner

101 Stonewall Court, Unit 1, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Chocolate$6.50
More about The Cookie Corner
Item pic

PIZZA

Cafotteria Modern Eatery

12 America Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HOT CHOCOLATE$6.00
HOT CHOCOLATE$6.00
More about Cafotteria Modern Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood

Nachos

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Omelettes

Avocado Rolls

Chicken Salad

Garlic Knots

Crispy Beef

Tuna Wraps

Map

More near Lakewood to explore

Toms River

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston