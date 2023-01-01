Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb burgers in Lakewood

Go
Lakewood restaurants
Toast

Lakewood restaurants that serve lamb burgers

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Bun Burger Kitchen

1255 River Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (472 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb Burger *Todays Special*$32.00
Fresh Ground Lamb, Caramelized Onions, Israeli Salad With Homemade Fries On The Side
More about Bun Burger Kitchen
Eat A Pita image

 

Eat A Pita

116 Clifton AVE, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Burger$15.99
More about Eat A Pita

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood

Edamame

Falafel Wraps

Cappuccino

Tuna Steaks

Pies

Paninis

French Fries

Fettuccine Alfredo

Map

More near Lakewood to explore

Toms River

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (442 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (497 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (641 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston