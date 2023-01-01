Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lamb burgers in
Lakewood
/
Lakewood
/
Lamb Burgers
Lakewood restaurants that serve lamb burgers
HAMBURGERS
Bun Burger Kitchen
1255 River Avenue, Lakewood
Avg 4.7
(472 reviews)
Lamb Burger *Todays Special*
$32.00
Fresh Ground Lamb, Caramelized Onions, Israeli Salad With Homemade Fries On The Side
More about Bun Burger Kitchen
Eat A Pita
116 Clifton AVE, Lakewood
Avg 4.3
(16 reviews)
Lamb Burger
$15.99
More about Eat A Pita
