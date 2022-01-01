Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mexican burgers in Lakewood

Go
Lakewood restaurants
Toast

Lakewood restaurants that serve mexican burgers

Eat A Pita image

 

Eat A Pita

116 Clifton AVE, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Burger$14.99
More about Eat A Pita
Item pic

PIZZA

The Upper Crust - Lakewood

95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD

Avg 4.4 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPICY MEXICAN BURGER$28.00
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SEASONED FRIES
Half pound vegan impossible burger, guacamole, plum tomato, red onion, roasted jalapeno, ranch drizzle
More about The Upper Crust - Lakewood

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood

Moo Goo Gai Pan

Coleslaw

Hot Chocolate

Garlic Knots

Edamame

Chicken Noodles

Sliders

Cheesecake

Map

More near Lakewood to explore

Toms River

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston