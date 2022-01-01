Milkshakes in Lakewood

Milkshakes in
PIZZA
The Upper Crust
95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD
Avg 4.4
(64 reviews)
Milkshakes
$8.50
More about The Upper Crust
PIZZA
Cafotteria Modern Eatery
12 America Avenue, Lakewood
Avg 4.6
(122 reviews)
MILKSHAKE
$8.00
CARAMEL/ VANILLA/ CHOCOLATE
More about Cafotteria Modern Eatery
