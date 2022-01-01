Nachos in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve nachos
PIZZA • SALADS
Village Pizza Cafe
911 E COUNTY LINE RD, LAKEWOOD
|Nachos
|$11.00
HAMBURGERS
Bun Burger Kitchen
1091 River Avenue, Lakewood
|Loaded Nachos
|$20.00
Home Made Sweet & Spicy Beef Chili, Chopped Onion, Tomatoes, Hot Pepper Rings. Topped With Ranch Dressing.
|Texas Nachos
|$24.00
THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE
315 Ceader Bridge Ave, Lakewood
|Southern Nachos
|$19.99
Homemade crispy Tortilla Chips Topped with Delcious meat, Pico de gallo, Guac
PIZZA
The Upper Crust
95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD
|9x13 nacho
for the nachos description, please look at the menu or the regular portion option found on the online ordering
|NEW tex-mex nachos (feeds 2-4 ppl)
|$18.00
Home made tortilla chips, impossible vegan chili, jalapeño, corn, cherry tomato, red onions, sour cream drizzle, nacho cheese sauce on the side
|breakfast nacho NEW
|$19.00
tortilla chip, Eggs, taco crumble, caramelized onion, cherry tomato, jalapeno, nacho cheese, guacamole
PIZZA
Cafotteria Modern Eatery
12 America Avenue, Lakewood
|NACHO BOWL
|$15.00
HOUSE CHEESE BLEND, BLACK BEANS, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLED JALAPENOS, GUAC, SOUR CREAM, SALSA, CHEESE SAUCE ADD EGG, ANY STYLE
|LARGE NACHO
|$45.00
