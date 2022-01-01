Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve nachos

Village Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS

Village Pizza Cafe

911 E COUNTY LINE RD, LAKEWOOD

Avg 4.6 (189 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$11.00
More about Village Pizza Cafe
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Bun Burger Kitchen

1091 River Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (472 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Loaded Nachos$20.00
Home Made Sweet & Spicy Beef Chili, Chopped Onion, Tomatoes, Hot Pepper Rings. Topped With Ranch Dressing.
Texas Nachos$24.00
More about Bun Burger Kitchen
THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE image

 

THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE

315 Ceader Bridge Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Nachos$19.99
Homemade crispy Tortilla Chips Topped with Delcious meat, Pico de gallo, Guac
More about THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE
Item pic

PIZZA

The Upper Crust

95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD

Avg 4.4 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
9x13 nacho
for the nachos description, please look at the menu or the regular portion option found on the online ordering
NEW tex-mex nachos (feeds 2-4 ppl)$18.00
Home made tortilla chips, impossible vegan chili, jalapeño, corn, cherry tomato, red onions, sour cream drizzle, nacho cheese sauce on the side
breakfast nacho NEW$19.00
tortilla chip, Eggs, taco crumble, caramelized onion, cherry tomato, jalapeno, nacho cheese, guacamole
More about The Upper Crust
Item pic

PIZZA

Cafotteria Modern Eatery

12 America Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NACHO BOWL$15.00
HOUSE CHEESE BLEND, BLACK BEANS, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLED JALAPENOS, GUAC, SOUR CREAM, SALSA, CHEESE SAUCE ADD EGG, ANY STYLE
LARGE NACHO$45.00
NACHO BOWL$15.00
HOUSE CHEESE BLEND, BLACK BEANS, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLED JALAPENOS, GUAC, SOUR CREAM, SALSA, CHEESE SAUCE ADD EGG, ANY STYLE
More about Cafotteria Modern Eatery
Loaded BBQ Nachos image

 

Flysh Kosher

32 cross st, lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded BBQ Nachos$23.00
Loaded BBQ Nachos$17.00
Pulled Beef In BBQ Sauce, Served With Fried Crispy Nachos,
More about Flysh Kosher

