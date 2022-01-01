Paninis in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve paninis
More about Village Pizza Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS
Village Pizza Cafe
911 E COUNTY LINE RD, LAKEWOOD
|Tuna Melt Panini
|$12.00
tuna, tomato and mozzarella
|Portobello Panini
|$12.00
portabella mushrooms, tomatoes, feta and olive oil
|Eggplant Parmesan Panini
|$12.00
eggplant parmesan, with mozzarella on baguette
More about Village Pizza South
PIZZA
Village Pizza South
681 River Ave, Lakewood
|Omelet Panini
|$12.00
|Eggplant Parmesan Panini
|$12.00
|Portobello Panini
|$12.00
More about The Upper Crust
PIZZA
The Upper Crust
95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD
|vege quinoa PANINI
|$16.50
pesto, quinoa, mushrooms, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, sweet potato, feta
|truffle grill cheese PANINI
|$16.50
mozzarella, cheddar, feta, parmesan, truffle oil
|breakfast PANINI
|$16.50
guacamole, scramble egg, mozzarella, caramelized onion