Pretzels in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve pretzels

Village Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS

Village Pizza Cafe

911 E COUNTY LINE RD, LAKEWOOD

Avg 4.6 (189 reviews)
Takeout
Pizza Pretzel$6.50
Cheese Pretzel$6.50
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Bun Burger Kitchen

1091 River Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (472 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Chicken$18.00
Pretzel Coated Chicken. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeno Mayo. On A Brioche Bun
Village Pizza South image

PIZZA

Village Pizza South

681 River Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pretzel$6.50
Pizza Pretzel$6.50
Item pic

PASTRY

The Cookie Corner

101 Stonewall Court, Unit 1, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
DAIRY chocolate salted pretzel$3.00
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Mike's Chicken Crunchers

700 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Dog (Fully Loaded)$8.50
Pretzel Bites
Beer battered tender chicken fingers with a crunchy salted pretzel coating
PRETZEL CRAZY$18.00
Fresh XL Pretzel Bun, Pretzel Schnitzel, Beer Soaked Knockwurst, Topped with Roasted Tomato, Crispy Onions and honey Mustard
