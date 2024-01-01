Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime rib sandwiches in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve prime rib sandwiches

SOUTHSIDE

315 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood

Prime Rib Sandwich$30.00
The famous L44! Gorgeous prime rib hand sliced and served on toasted sourdough bread with red onions and our amazing horseradish sauce.
Flysh

32 cross st, lakewood

PRIME RIB SANDWICH$29.99
primed rib cooked to a perfect medium rare with a homemade horseradish mayo and crispy onions on a toasted baguette
Tomahawk steakhouse - 700 Cedarbridge Ave

700 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood

PRIME RIB SANDWICH$36.00
