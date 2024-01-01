Prime rib sandwiches in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve prime rib sandwiches
SOUTHSIDE
315 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$30.00
The famous L44! Gorgeous prime rib hand sliced and served on toasted sourdough bread with red onions and our amazing horseradish sauce.
Flysh
32 cross st, lakewood
|PRIME RIB SANDWICH
|$29.99
primed rib cooked to a perfect medium rare with a homemade horseradish mayo and crispy onions on a toasted baguette