Quesadillas in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Upper Crust

95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD

Avg 4.4 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable quesadilla$16.50
roasted pepper, caramelized onion, mushrooms
Tuna avocado quesadilla$15.00
Light tuna, avocado, plum tomato, red onion, cheddar, mozzarella
More about The Upper Crust
Cafotteria Modern Eatery

12 America Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPINACH QUESADILLA$17.00
SPINACH, ONION, TOMATO, MOZZARELLA, MARINARA, SIDE OF GUAC
EGG N CHEESE QUESADILLA$17.00
THREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, ROASTED PEPPERS AND ONIONS, PICKLED JALAPENO, 3 CHEESE BLEND, SIDE OF GUAC, SOUR CREAM AND SALSA
MUSHROOM QUESADILLA$17.00
THREE CHEESE BLEND, ROASTED MUSHROOM AND CORN, TOMATO, ONION, SIDES OF GUAC, SOUR CREAM, AND SALSA
More about Cafotteria Modern Eatery

