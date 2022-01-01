Quesadillas in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve quesadillas
The Upper Crust
95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD
|Vegetable quesadilla
|$16.50
roasted pepper, caramelized onion, mushrooms
|Tuna avocado quesadilla
|$15.00
Light tuna, avocado, plum tomato, red onion, cheddar, mozzarella
Cafotteria Modern Eatery
12 America Avenue, Lakewood
|SPINACH QUESADILLA
|$17.00
SPINACH, ONION, TOMATO, MOZZARELLA, MARINARA, SIDE OF GUAC
|EGG N CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$17.00
THREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, ROASTED PEPPERS AND ONIONS, PICKLED JALAPENO, 3 CHEESE BLEND, SIDE OF GUAC, SOUR CREAM AND SALSA
|MUSHROOM QUESADILLA
|$17.00
THREE CHEESE BLEND, ROASTED MUSHROOM AND CORN, TOMATO, ONION, SIDES OF GUAC, SOUR CREAM, AND SALSA