Rice bowls in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve rice bowls
Jus by Julie- Lakewood
700 Cedarbridge Ave, Lakewood
|Poke Bowl White Rice
|$19.00
Salmon , Sushi rice, sweet potato , cucumbers.
Sweet sauce and Spicy Mayo.
Flysh
32 cross st, lakewood
|Rice bowl
|$18.00
Rice bowl served with protein vegetables and sauces of ur choice
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
MIKE'S CHICKEN
700 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood
|LUNCH SPECIAL RICE BOWL (SMALL)
|$13.00
|PERUVIAN RICE BOWL
|$14.50
Warm jasmine rice, Peruvian spiced grilled chicken, cubes avocado, cherry tomato, toasted yellow corn, creamy jalapeno lime dressing
|BUILD YOUR OWN RICE BOWL
|$0.00