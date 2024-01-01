Salad bowl in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve salad bowl
More about Kepshuto
Kepshuto
37 South Clifton Avenue, Lakewood
|Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl / סלט חזה עוף
|$28.99
Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection as an amazing protein choice for your salad. Choose which sauces and salads to add your bowl and enjoy!
|Turkey Shawarma - Salad Bowl / סלט - שאוורמה הודו
|$28.99
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Turkey Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices. It is freshly carved and then added to your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KEPSHUTOAST
|Ribeye Steak Salad Bowl / ריבי סטיק בקערת סלט
|$31.99
Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and awaits your choice of sauces and salads to make it complete