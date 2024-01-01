Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad bowl in Lakewood

Go
Lakewood restaurants
Toast

Lakewood restaurants that serve salad bowl

Item pic

 

Kepshuto

37 South Clifton Avenue, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl / סלט חזה עוף$28.99
Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection as an amazing protein choice for your salad. Choose which sauces and salads to add your bowl and enjoy!
Turkey Shawarma - Salad Bowl / סלט - שאוורמה הודו$28.99
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Turkey Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices. It is freshly carved and then added to your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KEPSHUTOAST
Ribeye Steak Salad Bowl / ריבי סטיק בקערת סלט$31.99
Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and awaits your choice of sauces and salads to make it complete
More about Kepshuto
Main pic

 

Hot Bagels - 2nd Street

232 2nd Street, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad Bowl$60.00
More about Hot Bagels - 2nd Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood

French Fries

Shawarma

Chicken Soup

Buffalo Wings

Crispy Beef

Ravioli

Chicken Fried Steaks

Fried Wontons

Map

More near Lakewood to explore

Toms River

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sea Girt

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2525 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (781 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston