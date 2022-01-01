Steak salad in Lakewood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SUSHI

D-lux Bistro

1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad (Add Chicken or Steak)$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Beef Fry, Tomato, Avocado Mash, Ranch Dressing, Hard Boiled Egg
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
Caesar Salad ADD Chicken / Steak$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes & Croutons
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
Bistro Salad (Add Chicken or Steak)$14.00
Seasonal Greens, Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette, Apple Slices, Pickled Red Onions, Candied Nuts
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
More about D-lux Bistro
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Mike's Chicken Crunchers

700 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN & STEAK CEASER SALAD
Regular GRILLED STEAK CEASAR SALAD$30.00
REGULAR SCHNITZEL & STEAK CEASAR SALAD$25.00
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Cherry Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, our Original Crunchers and Boneless Rib-eye Steak with Homemade Caesar dressing
NOTE: Dressings will come on the side unless specified otherwise.
More about Mike's Chicken Crunchers

