Sweet potato fries in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Village Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS

Village Pizza Cafe

911 E COUNTY LINE RD, LAKEWOOD

Avg 4.6 (189 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Village Pizza Cafe
Authentic Kosher Chinese image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Authentic Kosher Chinese

105 Clifton Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about Authentic Kosher Chinese
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Bun Burger Kitchen

1091 River Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (472 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House Made Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Bun Burger Kitchen
Village Pizza South image

PIZZA

Village Pizza South

681 River Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Village Pizza South
Eat A Pita image

 

Eat A Pita

116 Clifton AVE, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
More about Eat A Pita
THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE image

 

THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE

315 Ceader Bridge Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
Hand Cut Sweet Potato Chips, Fried to perfection
More about THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE
Item pic

PIZZA

The Upper Crust

95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD

Avg 4.4 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet potato fries$9.00
9x13 Sweet Potato Fries$30.00
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
More about The Upper Crust
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

That Sushi Spot - LKWD NJ

214 Clifton Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
tempura battered
More about That Sushi Spot - LKWD NJ
Item pic

PIZZA

Cafotteria Modern Eatery

12 America Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SWEET POTATO FRIES$8.00
ORANGE HONEY SAUCE, KETCHUP
SWEET POTATO FRIES$8.00
ORANGE HONEY SAUCE, KETCHUP
More about Cafotteria Modern Eatery
Item pic

 

Flysh Kosher

32 cross st, lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Flysh Kosher

