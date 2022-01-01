Sweet potato fries in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Village Pizza Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS
Village Pizza Cafe
911 E COUNTY LINE RD, LAKEWOOD
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
More about Authentic Kosher Chinese
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Authentic Kosher Chinese
105 Clifton Ave, Lakewood
|Small Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
More about Bun Burger Kitchen
HAMBURGERS
Bun Burger Kitchen
1091 River Avenue, Lakewood
|House Made Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
More about Village Pizza South
PIZZA
Village Pizza South
681 River Ave, Lakewood
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
More about THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE
THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE
315 Ceader Bridge Ave, Lakewood
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.99
Hand Cut Sweet Potato Chips, Fried to perfection
More about The Upper Crust
PIZZA
The Upper Crust
95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD
|Sweet potato fries
|$9.00
|9x13 Sweet Potato Fries
|$30.00
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00
More about That Sushi Spot - LKWD NJ
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • FRENCH FRIES
That Sushi Spot - LKWD NJ
214 Clifton Ave, Lakewood
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
tempura battered
More about Cafotteria Modern Eatery
PIZZA
Cafotteria Modern Eatery
12 America Avenue, Lakewood
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$8.00
ORANGE HONEY SAUCE, KETCHUP
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$8.00
ORANGE HONEY SAUCE, KETCHUP