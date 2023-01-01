Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

PASTRY

The Cookie Corner

101 Stonewall Court, Unit 1, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Ganache Tarts GF$18.00
Box of 3 Gluten Free Individual Chocolate Ganache Tarts topped with vanilla whip cream
9" Round Tart$38.00
Serves 8-10. Pareve. Yoshon. Peanut butter Caramel, Chocolate Ganache and Pecan flavors Contains Nuts
9.5" Square Tart$44.00
Serves 12-14. Pareve. Yoshon. Peanut butter Caramel, Chocolate Ganache and Pecan flavors Contains Nuts
More about The Cookie Corner
Consumer pic

 

SMOKEY HILL STEAKHOUSE

681 RIVER AVENUE, LAKEWOOD

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Custard Tart$14.00
pastry tart topped with apple slivers
enveloped in a rich, creamy custard
served hot with vanilla fudge ice cream
More about SMOKEY HILL STEAKHOUSE
Restaurant banner

 

Tomahawk steakhouse - 700 Cedarbridge Ave

700 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
LEMON TART$18.00
More about Tomahawk steakhouse - 700 Cedarbridge Ave

