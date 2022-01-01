Tiramisu in Lakewood
The Cookie Corner
101 Stonewall Court, Unit 1, Lakewood
|Tiramisu Individual Sphere
|$5.00
Gorgeous individual spheres filled with layers of coffee mascarpone cream, coffee soaked lady fingers, coffee cremeux and more coffee mascarpone cream and cocoa dust.
Makes for the most impressive dessert!
|Tiramisu 9" Tray
|$30.00
9" plastic tray comes with lid, filled with layers of coffee mascarpone cream, coffee soaked lady fingers, coffee cremeux and more coffee mascarpone cream and cocoa dust.
Feeds approx 6-8