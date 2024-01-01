Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey salad in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants that serve turkey salad

Item pic

 

Kepshuto

37 South Clifton Avenue, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Shawarma - Salad Bowl / סלט - שאוורמה הודו$28.99
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Turkey Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices. It is freshly carved and then added to your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KEPSHUTOAST
More about Kepshuto
Item pic

 

SOUTHSIDE

315 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Turkey Salad$26.00
Chunk of grilled honey glazed turkey over romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers with a Cesar dressing.
More about SOUTHSIDE

