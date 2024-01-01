Turkey wraps in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve turkey wraps
More about Kepshuto
Kepshuto
37 South Clifton Avenue, Lakewood
|Turkey Shawarma - Toast Wrap / שווארמה הודו - טוסט ראפ
|$26.99
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Turkey Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices. It is freshly carved and then added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KEPSHUTOAST.
|Turkey Shawarma - Wrap / שווארמה הודו - ראפ
|$22.99
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Turkey Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices. It is freshly carved and then added to a Wrap with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KEPSHUTOAST