Turkey wraps in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Toast

Lakewood restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Item pic

 

Kepshuto

37 South Clifton Avenue, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Shawarma - Toast Wrap / שווארמה הודו - טוסט ראפ$26.99
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Turkey Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices. It is freshly carved and then added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KEPSHUTOAST.
Turkey Shawarma - Wrap / שווארמה הודו - ראפ$22.99
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Turkey Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices. It is freshly carved and then added to a Wrap with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KEPSHUTOAST
More about Kepshuto
Item pic

 

Deli West

136 Hillside Boulevard, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Wrap$15.99
More about Deli West

