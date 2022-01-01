Lakewood restaurants you'll love

Pumking Whiskey is a spirited version of its namesake and a high proof addition to the royal family of Pumking beers from Southern Tier!

With rich aromas of pie spice, buttery cream, and pie crust, Pumking Whiskey culminates in sweetness among mild whiskey notes that flavored whiskey drinkers have come to expect and is perfect as a shot, shooter, cocktail, or simply on the rocks. Of the many ways to enjoy it, one thing is certain: Pumking Whiskey a treat among tricks!

35% ABV / 70 Proof

