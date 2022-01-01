Lakewood restaurants you'll love
More about Southern Tier Distilling Co.
Southern Tier Distilling Co.
2051A Stoneman Circle PO Box 166, Lakewood
|Popular items
|750ml - Crème Brûlée Whiskey Cream Liqueur
|$24.00
As a distillery with deep roots in brewing, we couldn't help but be attracted to the big, bold flavors of the Blackwater Series made across the road at Southern Tier Brewing Company.
Overflowing with creamy richness, & notes of vanilla & caramelized sugar, CREME BRULEE WHISKEY CREAM LIQUEUR is everything one would expect from the classic dessert... & more.
Shake bottle lightly before pouring. Keep refrigerated after opening.
|750ml - Pumking Whiskey
|$26.00
Pumking Whiskey is a spirited version of its namesake and a high proof addition to the royal family of Pumking beers from Southern Tier!
With rich aromas of pie spice, buttery cream, and pie crust, Pumking Whiskey culminates in sweetness among mild whiskey notes that flavored whiskey drinkers have come to expect and is perfect as a shot, shooter, cocktail, or simply on the rocks. Of the many ways to enjoy it, one thing is certain: Pumking Whiskey a treat among tricks!
35% ABV / 70 Proof
|750ml - King Abides Whiskey Cream Liqueur
|$24.00
It's pretty simple to chill out when you're holding a cold glass of The King Abides. This is pumpkin spice taken to new levels of deliciousness with rich cream liqueur and coffee notes. It's an unparalleled experience when poured over ice, and that's not just our opinion, man. There's a beverage here!
More about Davidson's Family Restaurant
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Davidson's Family Restaurant
398 East Fairmount Avenue, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Buffalo style chicken fingers on a bed ofgarden fresh salad greens, showered with cheddar cheese,green pepper, red onions, bacon bits and croutons tomato,
|Broiled Fish
|$14.99
Our famous fish broiled in your choiceof butter sauce, garlic butter, lemon and water, lemon pepper,or cajun seasonings
|Fish Fry
|$14.49
North Atlantic white fish deep fried in our own special batter. Served with two side dishes
More about Southern Tier Lakewood
Southern Tier Lakewood
2072 Stoneman Circle, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$12.00
In House Smoked Pork, Shredded Cabbage, Avocado Sauce, Pico and Cotija Cheese, On Flour Tortillas
|Beautiful Mess
|$12.00
Pulled Pork, Pale Ale Cheese Sauce, Onion Straws, Jalapenos, BBQ Sauce over Tortilla Chips
|IPA 12 pack Can
|$15.00
7.0% ABV IPA