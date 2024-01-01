Chicken salad in Lakewood
More about Davidson’s family restaurant
Davidson’s family restaurant
398 East Fairmount Avenue, Lakewood
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.99
Chicken salad sandwich on your choice of bread with a side choice
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Buffalo style chicken fingers on a bed ofgarden fresh salad greens, showered with cheddar cheese,green pepper, red onions, bacon bits and croutons tomato,
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$13.99
Fried chicken fingers with cheddar cheese,tomato, red onion, green pepper, bacon bits & croutons