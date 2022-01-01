Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve chili

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Davidson’s family restaurant

398 East Fairmount Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 3.9 (157 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Chili$5.99
Buddy Brewsters (Lakewood - NEW) - 300 E Fairmount Ave

300 E Fairmount Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Corn Dog$14.00
Crispy fried corn dog topped with our alehouse chili, cheddar jack cheese, and green onions.
Alehouse Chili$5.00
House made beef chili topped with our sour cream, cheddar jack cheese and green onions.
Alehouse Chili Burger$17.00
Grab a fork and napkin and dig into this chili topped monstrosity, covered in our signature beer cheese.
