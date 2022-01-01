Lakewood Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Lakewood
More about Cilantro Taqueria
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Taqueria
18260 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.50
Pulled pork
|Chips & Guac
|$5.99
Corn chips & guacamole (8 oz)
|Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé
|$12.99
3 beef, cheese, onion & cilantro quesabirria-style tacos and 12 oz of consommé soup.
More about EL CARNICERO
EL CARNICERO
16918 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|BARBACOA
|$19.50
mexicola glazed pork shoulder + smoked pork belly | creamy masa grits | fried brussels sprouts + hibiscus pickled onions (gf)
|CARNITAS TACO
|$15.00
adobo + citrus braised PORK | pickled jalapeno mustard crema
|BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS "SUIZA"
|$16.50
rostizado chicken | tomatillo-cilantro mole verde | baked queso blanco + pico de gallo