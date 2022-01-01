Lakewood Mexican restaurants you'll love

Cilantro Taqueria image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Taqueria

18260 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$3.50
Pulled pork
Chips & Guac$5.99
Corn chips & guacamole (8 oz)
Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé$12.99
3 beef, cheese, onion & cilantro quesabirria-style tacos and 12 oz of consommé soup.
EL CARNICERO image

 

EL CARNICERO

16918 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (1270 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BARBACOA$19.50
mexicola glazed pork shoulder + smoked pork belly | creamy masa grits | fried brussels sprouts + hibiscus pickled onions (gf)
CARNITAS TACO$15.00
adobo + citrus braised PORK | pickled jalapeno mustard crema
BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS "SUIZA"$16.50
rostizado chicken | tomatillo-cilantro mole verde | baked queso blanco + pico de gallo
Barrio image

TACOS

Barrio

15527 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (2746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Corn Hard Shell$4.00
One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)
Bombshell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
House Margarita$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
