Caesar salad in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve caesar salad
Two Bucks
15609 Madison Avenue, Lakewood
|Non-Traditional Caesar Salad
|$8.50
Greens | Croutons | Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese Blend | Caesar Dressing
PIZZA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • EMPANADAS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sauced Taproom & Kitchen
14701-4 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood
|LG Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine, sliced chicken, black pepper, croutons, Caesar dressing
|SM Regular Caesar Salad
|$6.00
romaine, black pepper, croutons, Caesar dressing
The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore
14100 Franklin Boulevard, Lakewood
|CAESAR SALAD
|$8.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic-Herb Croutons & Cherry Tomatoes.
Served with a traditional house-made Caesar Dressing.
(Dressing contains anchovies & pasteurized egg yolks)
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Toni's Pizza
13619 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00