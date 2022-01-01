Cake in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve cake
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Taqueria
18260 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Tres Leche Cake
|$7.99
SMOOTHIES
Aladdin's Eatery
14536 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Taco Tontos - Lakewood
13321 Madison Ave, Lakewood
|Gluten Free Vegan Coconut Cake With Lime Icing and Toasted Coconut
|$4.50
A dense and chewy gluten free vegan cake made with coconut milk and topped with lime icing and toasted coconut flakes. (Contains tree nuts, may contain peanuts)
|Vegan Churro Cake With Chocolate Sauce
|$4.50
A Classic Cinnamon cake topped with cinnamon sugar and finished with chocolate syrup. (Contains almond milk)
Cleveland Vegan
17112 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Hummingbird Cake
|$42.00
Spice cake with banana, pineapple, and pecans - with vanilla buttercream and cream cheese frosting filling.
Dang Good Foods
13735 Madison Ave, Lakewood
|Carrot cake
|$6.25
No carrots nor cake. Made mainly with daikon and pan fried with eggs, this street dish is often consumed as breakfast, lunch, dinner, and sometimes after a night out after drinks. You have a choice of white or black. Black being sweet/savory and white being only savory. (Contains pork)
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Toni's Pizza
13619 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Specialty Cake Slices
|$7.00