Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Lakewood

Go
Lakewood restaurants
Toast

Lakewood restaurants that serve cake

Cilantro Taqueria image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Taqueria

18260 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leche Cake$7.99
More about Cilantro Taqueria
Banner pic

SMOOTHIES

Aladdin's Eatery

14536 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (6308 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Taco Tontos - Lakewood

13321 Madison Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gluten Free Vegan Coconut Cake With Lime Icing and Toasted Coconut$4.50
A dense and chewy gluten free vegan cake made with coconut milk and topped with lime icing and toasted coconut flakes. (Contains tree nuts, may contain peanuts)
Vegan Churro Cake With Chocolate Sauce$4.50
A Classic Cinnamon cake topped with cinnamon sugar and finished with chocolate syrup. (Contains almond milk)
More about Taco Tontos - Lakewood
Cleveland Vegan image

 

Cleveland Vegan

17112 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Hummingbird Cake$42.00
Spice cake with banana, pineapple, and pecans - with vanilla buttercream and cream cheese frosting filling.
More about Cleveland Vegan
Item pic

 

Dang Good Foods

13735 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot cake$6.25
No carrots nor cake. Made mainly with daikon and pan fried with eggs, this street dish is often consumed as breakfast, lunch, dinner, and sometimes after a night out after drinks. You have a choice of white or black. Black being sweet/savory and white being only savory. (Contains pork)
More about Dang Good Foods
Toni's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Toni's Pizza

13619 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)
Takeout
Specialty Cake Slices$7.00
More about Toni's Pizza
Item pic

 

Peppers Italian Restaurant

12401 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemoncello Cake$7.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.00
More about Peppers Italian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood

Chicken Parmesan

Cheeseburgers

Avocado Toast

Cheesecake

Chips And Salsa

Quesadillas

Rice Bowls

Pork Belly

Map

More near Lakewood to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Strongsville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

North Olmsted

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Avon Lake

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston