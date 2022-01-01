Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve calamari

Forage Public House

14600 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

Crispy Calamari$17.00
More about Forage Public House
Peppers Italian Restaurant

12401 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

Calamari$12.00
Crispy Calamari rings Lemon Aioli Fried Basil House Sauce
More about Peppers Italian Restaurant

