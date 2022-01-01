Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve cappuccino

Propaganda Coffee image

 

Propaganda Coffee

17806 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.00
More about Propaganda Coffee
Item pic

PASTRY

Blackbird Baking Company

1391 Sloane Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.65
Classic cappuccino: 1/3 espresso, 1/3 milk, 1/3 foam. Available in 8 oz size only.
More about Blackbird Baking Company

