Carrot cake in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve carrot cake

SMOOTHIES

Aladdin's Eatery

14536 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (6308 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Dang Good Foods

13735 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot cake$6.25
No carrots nor cake. Made mainly with daikon and pan fried with eggs, this street dish is often consumed as breakfast, lunch, dinner, and sometimes after a night out after drinks. You have a choice of white or black. Black being sweet/savory and white being only savory. (Contains pork)
More about Dang Good Foods

