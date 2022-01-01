Cheesecake in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve cheesecake
Aladdin's Eatery
14536 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood
|Crème Brûlée Cheesecake
|$6.00
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$6.00
Sauced Taproom & Kitchen
14701-4 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood
|Cheesecake
|$4.50
housemade mini-cheesecakes, served with choice of sauce
The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore
14100 Franklin Boulevard, Lakewood
|CHOCOALTE CHEESECAKE
|$2.50
Toni's Pizza
13619 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Cheesecake Slice
|$7.00