Cheesecake in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve cheesecake

SMOOTHIES

Aladdin's Eatery

14536 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (6308 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crème Brûlée Cheesecake$6.00
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Raspberry Cheesecake$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
PIZZA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • EMPANADAS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sauced Taproom & Kitchen

14701-4 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$4.50
housemade mini-cheesecakes, served with choice of sauce
More about Sauced Taproom & Kitchen
The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore

14100 Franklin Boulevard, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOALTE CHEESECAKE$2.50
More about The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Toni's Pizza

13619 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake Slice$7.00
More about Toni's Pizza
Peppers Italian Restaurant

12401 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake$7.00
More about Peppers Italian Restaurant

