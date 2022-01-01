Chicken pizza in Lakewood
EuroGyro - Lakewood
13429 Madison Ave, Lakewood
|SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$11.99
Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce
|LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$15.99
|SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.99
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
Sauced Taproom & Kitchen
14701-4 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$4.50
housemade dough, buffalo sauce, diced fried chicken, mozzarella, green onions, ranch
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$4.50
spicy Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce,
cheddar, mozzarella, onion
strings, diced fried chicken, ranch