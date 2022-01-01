Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Lakewood

Go
Lakewood restaurants
Toast

Lakewood restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

 

EuroGyro - Lakewood

13429 Madison Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza$11.99
Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.99
Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.99
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
More about EuroGyro - Lakewood
Sauced Taproom & Kitchen image

PIZZA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • EMPANADAS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sauced Taproom & Kitchen

14701-4 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$4.50
housemade dough, buffalo sauce, diced fried chicken, mozzarella, green onions, ranch
BBQ Chicken Pizza$4.50
spicy Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce,
cheddar, mozzarella, onion
strings, diced fried chicken, ranch
More about Sauced Taproom & Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood

Chili

Nachos

Fritters

Caprese Salad

Rice Noodles

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Ravioli

Tamales

Map

More near Lakewood to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Strongsville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Avon Lake

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

North Olmsted

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1820 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (379 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston