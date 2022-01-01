Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve chicken soup

Item pic

 

Cleveland Vegan

17112 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.00
More about Cleveland Vegan
The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore image

 

The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore

14100 Franklin Boulevard, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN & LEMON ORZO SOUP$4.50
Roasted Chicken, Orzo Pasta, Red Peppers, Carrots, Peas, Spinach, Parsley & Lemon
(Made with Chicken Stock & Gluten)
More about The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore

