Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Lakewood
/
Lakewood
/
Chicken Soup
Lakewood restaurants that serve chicken soup
Cleveland Vegan
17112 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
Avg 4.5
(35 reviews)
Chicken Noodle Soup
$6.00
More about Cleveland Vegan
The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore
14100 Franklin Boulevard, Lakewood
No reviews yet
CHICKEN & LEMON ORZO SOUP
$4.50
Roasted Chicken, Orzo Pasta, Red Peppers, Carrots, Peas, Spinach, Parsley & Lemon
(Made with Chicken Stock & Gluten)
More about The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore
Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood
Burritos
Shrimp Burritos
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chicken Burritos
Greek Salad
Cheeseburgers
Steak Burritos
Crab Rangoon
More near Lakewood to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Strongsville
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Rocky River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Westlake
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
North Olmsted
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Avon Lake
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Independence
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
North Royalton
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1571 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston