Cobb salad in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve cobb salad

Main pic

 

Forage Public House -

14600 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.00
baby spinach, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, shallot vinaigrette
More about Forage Public House -
Item pic

 

Dinerbar on Clifton - 11801 Clifton Blvd

11801 Clifton Blvd, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad$15.95
A traditional cob with hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomato, cheddar, Gorgonzola & tender grilled chicken marinated in house barbecue sauce with avocado, and your choice of dressing.
More about Dinerbar on Clifton - 11801 Clifton Blvd

