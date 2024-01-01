Cobb salad in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve cobb salad
Forage Public House -
14600 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
baby spinach, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, shallot vinaigrette
Dinerbar on Clifton - 11801 Clifton Blvd
11801 Clifton Blvd, Lakewood
|BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.95
A traditional cob with hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomato, cheddar, Gorgonzola & tender grilled chicken marinated in house barbecue sauce with avocado, and your choice of dressing.