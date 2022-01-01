Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

EuroGyro - Lakewood

13429 Madison Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg. Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
More about EuroGyro - Lakewood
The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore image

 

The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore

14100 Franklin Boulevard, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.75
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, dill pickles, and garlic-herb aioli on a toasted brioche bun.
Served with a side of pommes frites, fresh vegetable slaw, and a dill pickle.
More about The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore

