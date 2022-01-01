Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fritters in
Lakewood
/
Lakewood
/
Fritters
Lakewood restaurants that serve fritters
LBM - 12301 Madison Ave
12301 Madison Ave, Lakewood
Avg 4.8
(720 reviews)
Fritters
$9.00
Cornmeal Fritters with Roasted Corn, Jalapeno, Cilantro, and Chipotle Agave Dipping Sauce
More about LBM - 12301 Madison Ave
Immigrant Son Brewery
18120 Sloane Ave, Lakewood
No reviews yet
Side Zucchini Fritters
$6.00
More about Immigrant Son Brewery
