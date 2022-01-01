Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Lakewood

Go
Lakewood restaurants
Toast

Lakewood restaurants that serve fritters

LBM image

 

LBM - 12301 Madison Ave

12301 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fritters$9.00
Cornmeal Fritters with Roasted Corn, Jalapeno, Cilantro, and Chipotle Agave Dipping Sauce
More about LBM - 12301 Madison Ave
Consumer pic

 

Immigrant Son Brewery

18120 Sloane Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Zucchini Fritters$6.00
More about Immigrant Son Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood

Tamales

Steak Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Barbacoas

Steak Tacos

Chili

Quesadillas

Map

More near Lakewood to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Strongsville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

North Olmsted

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Avon Lake

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (226 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (289 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1705 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston